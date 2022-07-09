Fashion begins at home

Stitching experiments by a mother form the foundation of this boutique in T Nagar

Aruna Reddy would create fun outfits for her little children; and when they had grown up, her passion had grown up too. A mother’s doting effort now had a name to it: The Aura Design Studio. Also a couture enthusiast, her daughter Niharika joined Aruna in running the T Nagar-based enterprise. The brand specialises in what the mother-daughter duo call “personalisable” Indo-Western wear, party wear, wedding trousseaus, and blouses for daily use as well as festivals. They also have a line of designs that can be tailored on order for men and children.

Their Instagram handle is @theauradesignstudio