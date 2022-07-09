Fashion begins at home
Stitching experiments by a mother form the foundation of this boutique in T Nagar
Aruna Reddy would create fun outfits for her little children; and when they had grown up, her passion had grown up too. A mother’s doting effort now had a name to it: The Aura Design Studio. Also a couture enthusiast, her daughter Niharika joined Aruna in running the T Nagar-based enterprise. The brand specialises in what the mother-daughter duo call “personalisable” Indo-Western wear, party wear, wedding trousseaus, and blouses for daily use as well as festivals. They also have a line of designs that can be tailored on order for men and children.
Their Instagram handle is @theauradesignstudio
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.