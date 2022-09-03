Ex-banker launches one-stop shop for event-related needs

September 03, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

When her bank refused her a transfer, one she badly needed, Rajalakshmi decided to put her organisational skills to use in her own backyard. She launched a handicraft venture Devagnya with her home in Shenoy Nagar as base. She first crafted return gifts, kumkum boxes, kumkum thalis, and gift bags out of jute and cotton. “Our tulsi and acrylic diyas are ordered most frequently as gifts and party favours,” says Rajalakshmi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With Devagnya gaining in popularity, she increased the brand’s bandwidth, trying to meet all event-related needs. So, Devagnya branched out into the catering business, offering custom menus for weddings, birthdays, family get-togethers and corporate events. Besides, Devagnya offers a line of festivewear saris and salwar suits for women. For details, call 9677111416

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app