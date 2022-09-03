Ex-banker launches one-stop shop for event-related needs

When her bank refused her a transfer, one she badly needed, Rajalakshmi decided to put her organisational skills to use in her own backyard. She launched a handicraft venture Devagnya with her home in Shenoy Nagar as base. She first crafted return gifts, kumkum boxes, kumkum thalis, and gift bags out of jute and cotton. “Our tulsi and acrylic diyas are ordered most frequently as gifts and party favours,” says Rajalakshmi.

With Devagnya gaining in popularity, she increased the brand’s bandwidth, trying to meet all event-related needs. So, Devagnya branched out into the catering business, offering custom menus for weddings, birthdays, family get-togethers and corporate events. Besides, Devagnya offers a line of festivewear saris and salwar suits for women. For details, call 9677111416