Easy on one’s time

August 06, 2022 21:38 IST
Sara Premkumar’s passion for cooking was too massive to stay confined within the walls of her kitchen. It has manifested to the outside world as MahaRasā, a food line specialising in Indian podis, pickles and sweets.

Drawing upon several sources, Sara has come up with her own original recipes for her food line which includes idly, dosa pre-mixes, mavadus, avakkais, North-Indian masalas and sweets. Sara is particularly fond of her one-shot sambar podi: Just mixed in with boiling water, it is ready to serve. Her laddoo variants made with jaggery are delivered in steel containers to remind her clients of home, she adds. “Our products are designed to match the taste of authentic recipes that are made from scratch,” says Sara.

The Mahalingapuram resident plans to launch a line of traditional utensils to make traditional cooking more accessible to city-dwellers. An experiential centre is also on the cards where people can touch, feel and look at her products to make informed purchases. For details, visit their Instagram handle maharasa.flavours

