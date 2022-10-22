Deepavali arrives a week early at Inseli Park

Residents of Inseli Park at the IT Corridor could not help a sense of celebrating Deepavali well before it arrived.

On October 16, a carnival by Inseli Park Owners Association and The Hindu Group’s third pop-up market combined to create this pleasant illusion.

The Hindu Group organises pop-markets at gated communities as part of an initiative called TN Smiling, which gives small businesses a leg-up.

The Inseli Park Owner’s Association had lined up 30 competitions for the residents. On the sidelines of the carnival, the stalls received overwhelming response. A majority of the vendors were busy closing sales. The stall by Vrisha which sells mementos, metal art lacquered glass, window blinds, as also the one by Treasurebox, which specialises in creative handicrafts, were entirely occupied. Other vendors, particularly Frosted Crown, Shekhar Paper Products, Happy Streets, Aparanchi and Yarn Wonders, were on their toes attending to a continuous stream of visitors.

As in the previous two pop-up markets, a 360-degree technopod selfie station and a fusion food stall were a big draw.

Sowmya Varathan of Yarn Wonders, noted the organising team pulled out all stops to have the stalls displayed to perfection.

Sudhanshu Shekhar, founder, Shekhar Paper Products, remarked that if getting featured in The Hindu Downtown section was a great privilege, being made a part of the pop-up markets was “a leaping advantage”.

Sivanraj of Frosted Crown said the event was a great opportunity for him to present his creations to a wide range of customers outside the circle of his regulars, socialise with like-minded individuals and gather feedback on how to improve his products and services.