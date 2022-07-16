Creators of experiences

Nungambakkam residents Ganesh and Bhuvana enjoy blurring the line between reality and illusion

When they launched VR Galaxy, Ganesh and Bhuvana were realising a long-standing dream: They wanted to operate in the entertainment industry, but wanted to keep their offering left-field.

VR Galaxy is a chain of immersive gaming arcades in Chennai that specialise in virtual reality games.

“Our goal was to make a lot of experiences accessible to people through VR. Not everyone can afford to go skiing, but at our arcade, anyone can experience the sport,” says Bhuvana.

According to the Nungambakam resident, all games available at VR Galaxy are built in-house.

“We want to make sure all our games are 100% immersive and tailored to our clientele, this is why we do not buy pre-built games from outside, we build our own games,” adds Bhuvana. VR Galaxy is currently open in Ispahani Centre, Nungambakkam, Mayajaal in Kanathur, and Marina Mall in OMR. The facility at Marina Mall also boasts an in-house restaurant serving quick bites and finger food. Boxing and shooting games are supposedly crowd favourites, but the couple takes special pride in their “Walk on a Plank” game that simulates the experience of walking on a plank placed 10,000 feet above ground. Bhuvana notes that most people frequent VR Galaxy in groups, but many single-player games are also on tap.

VR Galaxy is currently open for play session bookings as well as event bookings for parties and celebrations.

For details, call 9500008280