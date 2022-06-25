Crafting her way out of the abyss

A near-burnout leads this mother of a special-needs child to explore her capacity for art and the result is an enterprise that specialises in kolam-engravings on vessels

Summers ago, having descended into depression, Muthumeenakshi Thenappan clambered her way out of the abyss, with a craft as a prop.

She had turned her back on a career to be a full-time caregiver to her son with special needs. It was not long before she needed help herself as the demands of being a 24/7 caregiver were beginning to tell on her health, physical and mental.

Fortunately, there was a remedy at hand: the Valasaravakkam resident had an amateur’s interest in Karaikudi kolam art, and with hours of practice, she fine-tuned the skill and turned it into a profitable business.

The main offering: traditional pots and vessels engraved with intricate designs. Noticing that the tradition of kolam-drawing was dying in cities, she came up with the idea of kolam stickers, kolam tiles, and kolam plates that can be used anywhere in homes and spared one the effort of learning how to draw kolams with rice flour.

Muthumeenakshi notes that many mothers of special children feel their lives are circumscribed and entirely defined by their challenging situation. “That is not true; find your passion outside of your situation,” she adds, and her voice has the arresting resonance of someone who has been there and knows.

Muthumeenakshi believes her son will be able to take the mantle and run the business one day. For details, call 9841424782