Chopping those early minutes off the cooking schedule

July 09, 2022 22:48 IST

This Sholinganallur-based family helps those pressed for time to cook healthy by attending to the preliminary stages of meal preparation

From her daughter’s corporate experience, Bagavathi Perumal learnt that steep deadlines are invariably at loggerheads with healthy eating. Those rushed off their feet either wolf down anything picked off the shelf, or rustle up something in the kitchen in five minutes flat. Both do not support the cause of nutrition. That realisation caused him to start Veggan Fresh in Sholinganallur, which makes health-conscious self-cooking easier by clearing the hurdles to it. It makes cooking time shorter for those who cannot call their soul their own by offering them freshly cut vegetables, greens, pre-rolled chapatis, puris, and naturally fermented batter on order. “We do not use any preservatives. All our orders are delivered on the same day and are completely home-made,” says Saranya Karthikeyan, Bagavathi’s daughter. The entire family has its hands on the deck, with Bagavathi’s wife Rajeswari providing insights into nutrition, and his daughter and son-in-law handling the operations of the cloud kitchen. Currently, Veggan Fresh offers deliveries within a radius of 10 km from its facility in Sholinganallur. For details, call 8939944486



