Budding lawyer proves the law of success

T Geetha Lakshmi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 03, 2022 17:25 IST

‘Bake, bake till you bake it right’ — a mantra that worked for this Nazarethpet resident

T Geetha Lakshmi’s first attempt at baking was, by her own admission, a disaster. From that stumble on step one, she has come a long way.

Still in college studying law, Geetha finds time for the oven; early this year, she launched a venture JamGee Cakes. Brownies, cookies, fresh cream cakes, including those based on themes, are among her specialities.

A resident of Nazarethpet in Poonamallee, Geetha admits that in the early days, she burnt more cakes than she baked. She believes the experimentation of those days has helped her abundantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I regularly attend competitions where I can showcase my culinary skills and also learn from the judges,” says Geetha, who has picked up cake-making skills online.

Geetha’s Instagram handle is @jamgee_cakes