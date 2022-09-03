Bling at the doorstep

Maduravoyal-based mompreneur offers same-day delivery of fashion jewellery sets within the city

September 03, 2022 22:32 IST

When she quit her IT job to take care her of her newborn daughter, Bhargavi knew one thing for a certainty — she would keep working but in a way that worked for her.

She was clued in to fashion jewellery from around the country, and now she put this knowledge to the harness. She fastidiously assesses manufacturers and sources earrings, necklaces, anklets, rings, and other accessories from them. Her brand ADC Fashions makes these available to people all over Chennai and the rest of the world. Her collection currently includes oxidized, Kundan, and heavy stone jewellery.

Prices start at ₹300 and go up depending on the intricacy of the work and the quality of the material.

The entrepreneur works with a small team of four women, whom she hopes to train in the trade in the long run. “They do not just work with me. My goal is to turn them into full-fledged entrepreneurs who can go out and launch their own businesses in due time,” says Bhargavi. For details, visit their website www.adcfashions.in

