Beyond the syllabus

A school teacher focusses on the holistic development of children in the 2-11 age group

In the teaching industry for over 20 years, Anitha knew the ins and outs of the education system. She also knew what the system needed in greater measure: Efforts to promote the holistic development of students.

Suyam Kidz Port Preschool is reportedly an effort in that direction.

The preschool focusses on the personal growth and development of children in addition to offering the usual syllabus.

“The 2-11 age period is crucial for the development of a child. But often, parents are unable to spend time with their children in these formative years and teach them what is really necessary and what is not taught in schools,” says Anitha. She believes that through Suyam’s emphasis on value-based education, these children will be able to grow up as well-rounded individuals.

During the weekends, Suyam also runs an online body-mind transformation (BMT) programme for children up to the age of 11. These short sessions are aimed at getting children to imbibe values for everyday living, which include rising early, reading books, and consuming food mindfully. “The focus is on self-learning. Our students are left to absorb the information and make their own decisions,” adds Anitha. Suyam Kidz Port Preschool is now open for enrollments to their preschool as well as BMT programmes. For details, call 9884202619