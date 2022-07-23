An expert was once a beginner

July 23, 2022 22:30 IST

Pallavaram-based Jaiganesh Thukkaram stumbled upon organic food production and it changed his life; he now introduces farmers to it

Despite hailing from a family anchored in argiculture, Jaiganesh Thukkaram was unaware of the concept of organic food production. Awareness about it dawned during a visit to a Walmart store in the United States.

That marked the beginning point of a committed study and practice of organic food production. He also studied the organic practices promoted by Indian agricultural scientist G Nammazhvar.

A Pallavaram resident, Jaiganesh launched Organic Tapovana, at first functioning as a weekend farmer at his ancestral farm in Vellore. Six years later, he started paying undived attention to Organic Tapovana, having quit his corporate job. Today, the Pallavaram-based entrepreneur educates farmers across Tamil Nadu about organic food-production processes and brings them under Organic Tapovana’s wing.

Organic Tapovana delivers organic vegetables and greens anywhere within the city. In addition, it delivers organic groceries, including dals, oils, spices, rice and millets. The organic groceries can be shipped to any part of India.

