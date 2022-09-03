Adambakkam resident finds time for two diverse product lines 

Meenakshi Shrinivaasan was no stranger to career switches. She first did it when her first baby came along, turning from from software to manufacturing industry. When she adopted her son, she switched to entrepreneurship, deciding to pursue jewellery design. She noticed a gap in the officewear jewellery market, and decided she could contribute her mite to filling it.

What followed was the launch of of a handmade collection marked by the generous use of semi-precious stones.

Offered under the brand Aparanchi, the officewear jewellery are priced between ₹500- ₹3000 and delivered anywhere in Chennai in not more than two days. Meenakshi, an Adambakkam resident, has more to offer: She also offers home-made, preservative-free masalas, instant sambhar and rasam. These food products can also be made-to-order; and can be shipped worldwide. For details, visit their Instagram handles @aparanchi and @aparanchifoods