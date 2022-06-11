A sweet indulgence sans the guilt

June 11, 2022 22:52 IST

Adyar resident underlines her efforts to make her cakes, tarts and pies as easy on the human system as possible

With considerable time on her hands during her maternity leave, Jumana Huzefa invested a generous part of it in a home-baking business. From the word go, the Adyar resident has been offering gluten-free bakes, particularly marked by the generous use of almond flour and amaranth flour. Besides the two, a variety of millet-based flours forms the foundation of her offerings. Jumana notes that right from granola bars, tea cakes and cookies to tarts, pies, and birthday cakes, she strives to provide healthy variants that everyone can enjoy without guilt. While her cakes and confections can be custom-ordered anywhere in Chennai, her granola bars are available for shipping all over India. For details, call 9840597452



