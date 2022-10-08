A market and a soiree

At Osian Chlorophyll

Everything under the sun is remembered by how it ends, not how it begins. The Hindu Group’s pop-up market at Osian Chlorophyll on October 2 could not have asked for a better ending: With the cheerful clinks of dandiya sticks, dancers silhouetted against the enveloping darkness of the night suitably mellowed by what seemed to produce the gentle effect of incandescent lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the sidelines of the pop-up market, the residents’ association at Osian Chlorophyll had organised a soiree, one that showcased talent within the community.

The event was hugely inclusive, offering something for every age group. Bangra and dandiya performances orchestrated by choreo-artist Ms. Joe turned out to a big draw, with more than 500 people participating in the community dandiya alone.

While the entertainment unspooled, the stalls put up by small enterprises cherrypicked by The Hindu Group’s TN Smiling initiative did brisk business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The food stalls put up by Sylvie’s Kitchen, Pemi’s Kitchen and Sweet Wishes, among others, were packed to the rafters — to be precise, to the top-most tip of a conically-shaped robust cloth ceiling.

The Great Indian Kitchen, Doodle Monk, Aparanchi, Tulip D’Sign also enjoyed a good footfall with some of them reporting they were running out of stock. The event attracted a floating crowd of over 1000 people.

Visitors were making a beeline to a 360-degree technopod selfie station and a fusion food stall.