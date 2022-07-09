A jewel in a mother’s crown

Adambakkam resident trains her daughter with special needs in jewellery making and sets up an enterprise for her

While living in Vadodara, Vaijayanthi did not make much of her daughter Varsha’s interest in oxidised jewellery, something the region is known for.

It was when they relocated to Adambakkam in Chennai that the penny dropped. It occured to Vaijayanthi that though dilettantish, this interest could help rein in Varsha’s hyperactivity, a long-lasting challenge. Twenty-seven years old, Varsha is on the spectrum.

First up, Vaijayanthi proceeded to make sure Varsha learnt jewellery making. It took a circuitous route to achieve this goal.

The mother learnt the basics of jewellery making from a neighbour and passed the lessons on to her daughter.

Varsha was quick on the uptake, and that is putting in a nutshell how Varsha Strings was born.

Vaijayanthi procures raw material and handles the overall operations, and Varsha is left to bring creativity to the designs.

The mother-daughter duo handle several orders for their Rajasthani Meenakari necklaces, drawings, threadwork jewellery, temple jewellery, and agate stone sets.

During the Indian festival season, which starts in August with Rakshabandhan and ends in January with Pongal, Varsha Strings is reportedly assured of a steady flow of orders for gift hampers.

The enterprise is also known for customisable tambulams.

Vaijayanthi believes jewellery making can help individuals with special needs express themselves, connect with others, and gain a sense of self-worth.

“I believe in supporting small businesses run by people with special needs. Their employment is a huge question mark due to their condition, so do encourage them when they initiate these things in whatever little way you can,” says Vaijayanthi. For details, call 9940277803