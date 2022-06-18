A flavour of home 

Through a cloud kitchen, this Purasawalkam resident seeks to provide tasty alternatives to junk food

Barkha Malpani was distraught watching her family members lose their body and soul to the food-on-order culture, helped along by the pandemic. Ironically, this distress ignited an entrepreneurial idea: Thank God It’s Homemade.

Barkha, a Purasawlkam resident, notes this cloud kitchen does not sacrifice nutrition for taste. Nor does it brush aside taste, which arrives in various flavours with Barkha cherry-picking vegetarian dishes from different geographies.

Her oeuvre stretches from Italian lasagnas and pizzas to elaborate Rajasthani thalis. She operates with set meals and meal hampers, and acknowledges the downside of this arrangement: Creativity and experimentation are inevitably held on a tight leash.

Despite the limitations, the all-vegetarian Thank God It’s Homemade manages to have a steady crowd merrily tripping over its welcome mat, time and again, thanks to its special offerings, which include spinach-crust pizza, beetroot-crust pizza, and a pick of Andhra delicacies.

“What keeps me going is the reviews that I receive from my clients. Some of them find it hard to believe that food that tastes so good can be healthy too,” she says.

Meals and food hampers can be pre-ordered for special occasions at Thank God It’s Homemade.

For details, call 9840933768