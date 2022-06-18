A finishing school for bakers

June 18, 2022 22:08 IST

June 18, 2022 22:08 IST

A training platform for the baking community sets the overarching criterion to ‘passion’ while sussing out applicants

A training platform for the baking community sets the overarching criterion to ‘passion’ while sussing out applicants

While conceptualising Hungrychefyf as a training platform for bakers, Nandhini Selvam and her trusted lieutenant Rubadevi decided on a curriculum that only those with an obsessive interest in baking would quite warm up to. Hungreychefyf brands itself as the go-to platform for developing culinary skills that are global in its application and appeal. The team offers online and offline courses in Velachery. Besides having students cut their baking teeth on biscottis, lamingtons, and Victoria sponge cakes, among other specials, Hungreychefyf specialises in teaching food decoration. “Our classes are priced between ₹7500 - ₹45000 depending on the modules taught and the number of participants; so we make sure those who enrol are the ones that can actually benefit from them.” For details, call 8925386362



Our code of editorial values