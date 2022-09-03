A confectioner’s corner in the kitchen 

During the pandemic, Teynampet-based stay-at-home mom converts her hobby into a business catering to the sweet tooth

At the height of the pandemic, Pooja Bagri would be parked in her kitchen longer than usual, baking and whipping up treats for her cooped-up children. Somewhere between kneading the cookie dough and topping the cake with a cream decoration, she began to entertain a desire to don the tall, pleated chef’s toque.

Before Pooja herself fully realised it, she was diligently working towards wearing one. First came homemade chocolates she made without store-bought compounds. She took the same philosophy to her brownies, cakes and cookies. Pooja notes the quality of ingredients she used did not go unnoticed. Her friends and family appreciated her for it. And that settled the matter for her: She took the entrepreneurial plunge and launched “The Sweet Story”. Operating from the kitchen at her home in Teynampet, Pooja makes eggless desserts on a pre-order basis. “I am currently putting together a set of Diwali hampers for this year,” says Pooja.

These customisable hampers will include her signature brownies, Indian sweets, granola, paans, gulkand, and savoury items like lavash and cheese truffles. Small hampers will be priced at ₹600 and can go up to ₹1800. For details, visit their Instagram handle @thesweetstorybypoojabagri