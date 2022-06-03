Hyperlocal initiative by Valmiki Nagar resident spreads beyond the neighbourhood

In 2019, Charanya Khandhadai started Slurpup, a cloud kitchen for pets, in a small way, just serving pet-owning neighbours in Valmiki Nagar.

From the word go, the enterprise followed a subscription model. From serving half-a-dozen monthly subscribers in its early days, Slurpup has grown into having 60 on board, and it has put out shoots beyond her neighbourhood, says Charanya.

The focus is on serving healthy, fresh food for pets, notes Charanya, adding that a fixed menu is followed every week.

Besides the meals, which include a choice of soups, the menu has now become bulkier with biscuits (made of pearl millet, chicken and bone broth) and cheese chew being added to it.

The cloud kitchen also customises meals based on a pet’s diet chart.

“Our food is rich in protein, especially meat, as most dogs need them,” she says.

For cats, they customise around special fish-based diets.

“All our meals are cooked in bone broth, so the meals get extra nutrition and added flavour,” says Charanya.

Their Instagram handle is @slurpup_fordogs