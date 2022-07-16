Tamil Nadu Smiling

A business ready on the anvil

Aarthi Thangavel 

When Aarthi Thangavel was launching her own business after completing an MBA programme, she wasted no time in choosing the specialisation.

She was skilled in jewelley making; and Milir by Aarthi — an accessory line specialising in customised silk thread bangles, necklaces, earrings, beaded jewellery and fabric jewellery — was launched.

“I know there are many brands to buy from today, but the advantage of shopping from small businesses like mine is that customer satisfaction is unbeatable. I collaborate with my clients on every step of the way from ideation to completion,” says the Virugambakkam resident.

According to Aarthi, her bridal bangles are a big hit among her clients. Milir by Aaarthi is open to having express orders that can be delivered within two days anywhere in Chennai. For details, visit their Instagram handle @Milir_by_Aarthi


