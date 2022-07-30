Tamil Nadu Smiling

A business and a green philosophy

July 30, 2022 16:59 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:51 IST

Sudhanshu and his wife Mamta Shekar are self-employed, operating from a poky little workplace in Kelambakkam. A philosophy and a selfless motive trot alongside their business interest. Shekar Paper Products, as their business unit is called, makes alternatives to plastic carrybags. The couple say they keep these eco-friendly products affordable to help wean people off plastic carrybags.

They produce bags from paper, jute and cotton. The oeuvre includes shoe pouches and masala pouches. They are open to customising these eco-friendly products, particularly with embroidery. Prices start at ₹15 and can go up to ₹50 per piece depending on the size and designs. For details, call 9841381240

