5th Conversation : Leading diners through the pandemic

28 November 2020 16:27 IST

As rentals and other costs remain high and footfalls remain cautious, Tamil Nadu’s restaurateurs have much to navigate post-lockdown. Delivery is just one aspect of the business; the appeal of a good dining haunt has always been its ambience – be it bustling lounges packed with revellers, or quiet restaurants offering a calm escape from everyday stress. Even as diners eagerly await a return to the good old days, and the industry misses the elan of hospitality, there are a lot of variables to be weighed. How can floors plan be optimised for distancing and ventilation? Should provenance play a role in deciding ingredients and menus? Will the 50% seating limit need a buttress in the long-term?

As the state’s restaurants move well into Unlock, industry names discuss how best to lead their diners through the pandemic.

Registration Link: https://thehindutheme.zoom.us/webinar/register/4016064676063/WN_U8IT11TgTDq_kYfmlxXeXQ

