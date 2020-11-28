Tamil Nadu Smiling

5th Conversation : Leading diners through the pandemic

As rentals and other costs remain high and footfalls remain cautious, Tamil Nadu’s restaurateurs have much to navigate post-lockdown. Delivery is just one aspect of the business; the appeal of a good dining haunt has always been its ambience – be it bustling lounges packed with revellers, or quiet restaurants offering a calm escape from everyday stress. Even as diners eagerly await a return to the good old days, and the industry misses the elan of hospitality, there are a lot of variables to be weighed. How can floors plan be optimised for distancing and ventilation? Should provenance play a role in deciding ingredients and menus? Will the 50% seating limit need a buttress in the long-term?
As the state’s restaurants move well into Unlock, industry names discuss how best to lead their diners through the pandemic.

