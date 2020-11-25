4th Conversation : Has Real Estate Entered the Recovery Phase ?

25 November 2020 17:49 IST

When the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak the real estate market came to a standstill raising questions on what will happen to this industry in the coming days. However, following relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the real estate market especially the residential segment showed slow signs of recovery. Some of the big players in Chennai are now queuing up with new launches too. Statistics show that developers in Chennai have managed to sell over 3,085 new properties between July and September 2020, when compared to 4,240 during the same period last year. On the commercial side, real estate experts have indicated that things will slowly revive in the coming months. Will the real estate sector survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

Has the real estate sector entered the recovery phase?

Registration Link: https://thehindutheme.zoom.us/webinar/register/8616060261130/WN_AdGMEp3ES4m0RqwelbhzqA

