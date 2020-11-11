Tamil Nadu Smiling

3rd Conversation : Will the automobile sector regain its mojo this festive season?

Automotive sector accounts for 7% of India's GDP. So it very important that this sector does well for India's economy to grow at a rapid pace. The sector had begun to slowdown well before Coronavirus reached Indian shores. The pandemic accelerated the fall. After the lockdown was lifted, automotive sales began to revive especially in the rural areas. Automobile manufacturers are seeing higher capacity utilisation. Has the sector regained its form? Is it the harbinger to India's return to a faster economic growth?

Registration Link: https://thehindutheme.zoom.us/webinar/register/2316050082223/WN_vyttO7bHQICKoGw_zmF9VQ

Comments
