The Hindu celebrates Madras Day 2020 with photo tribute from readers

21 August 2020 20:38 IST

This Madras Day, we asked our readers from Chennai to capture what Madras means to them. A place that is the origin of memories and experiences that define who they truly are.

Photographs clicked in the past of the magnificent city of Madras were called for. The response, as always, was tremendous. We received an outpour of love for the city from its people. Each frame speaks a unique story – of not just prominent places but those that bring out the essence of tradition and culture mixed with modernity.

With the city turning 381 today, we pay homage to it by featuring the best of the entries. Celebrating the spirit that is Madras. An emotion. A love so deep. A people enticed in its beauty. Long may you reign Madras!

