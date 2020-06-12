When habit becomes a fashion statement

Shoba Jacob Balachander

12 June 2020 17:47 IST

A habit this situation made me develop was not just for me but for the whole world – wearing masks. I've never worn masks and I've always found them uncomfortable and difficult to breathe.One day a good friend of mine suggested that I should start stitching masks during this time.

We weren't open to the idea until a few more people asked me. I run a small tailoring unit in Trivandrum. When we started making them, the response was incredible.

It was wonderful to see how a habit that wasn't taken seriously and was found to be irritating became so popular and so easy to develop. When you add a bit of colour and fun into it, that habit becomes a fashion statement.

(The writer is a Fashion Designer in Kerala)