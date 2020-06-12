KeepTheHabit

When habit becomes a fashion statement

Shoba Jacob Balachander

Shoba Jacob Balachander  

It was wonderful to see how a habit that wasn't taken seriously and was found to be irritating became so popular and so easy to develop

A habit this situation made me develop was not just for me but for the whole world – wearing masks. I've never worn masks and I've always found them uncomfortable and difficult to breathe.One day a good friend of mine suggested that I should start stitching masks during this time.

We weren't open to the idea until a few more people asked me. I run a small tailoring unit in Trivandrum. When we started making them, the response was incredible.

It was wonderful to see how a habit that wasn't taken seriously and was found to be irritating became so popular and so easy to develop. When you add a bit of colour and fun into it, that habit becomes a fashion statement.

(The writer is a Fashion Designer in Kerala)

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 6:28:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/keepthehabit/when-habit-becomes-a-fashion-statement/article31813922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY