Three generations together

30 June 2020 16:55 IST

We live in Pune and have a daughter in college and a teenage son. My aged parents stay alone in Jaipur and were visiting us in Pune in December 2019 and got stuck with us due to the COVID-19 lockdown. We started passing time in the evenings by watching TV or be on our mobile phones. My children hardly spoke to us, busy with their mobile phones. One evening, my wife took out a pack of cards and said, "Let’s play cards today", and that was it. To this day, we play cards after dinner for at least an hour – three generations chatting away, passionately arguing over the points and happily spending time in each other's company. I feel blessed when I see the happiness on my old parents' faces, having such a lovely time with their loved ones.

