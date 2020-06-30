The lockdown stitch

Sumathy Selvarajan

How an antiquated but venerable pastime for embroidery became a habit worth keeping. Educated in Madurai, I had an hour every week, exclusively devoted to embroidery and it was called the 'Needlework Class'.

My first step in embroidery began here, when at the age of nine, I learnt the 'running stitch', followed by other stitches. Additional embroidery skills came during my under-graduation course, when I took a course in 'Household Arts'. But, for no apparent reason, the embroidery cupboard was closed. This was years and years ago. The lockdown at the end of March made me unlock that cupboard. It was like opening a vault of treasure for me with the embroidery threads, frames, needles, patterns, designs, tracing paper, carbon paper and fabrics.

For the next two months, while the world was in a pandemic, I was at home, embroidering and keeping calm. Stitch after stitch gave me satisfaction and contentment. This old habit is definitely worth keeping!

(The author is a homemaker in Tamil Nadu)