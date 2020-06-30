KeepTheHabit

Something new out of my comfort zone

The pandemic has given an altogether different set of dimensions for human perception of life. With this popped up a genuine question in my mind which begged to be answered. Why not try and learn something new and out of my comfort zone?

So, I started learning Spanish through an online course. I began with every affordable way from home, like watching Spanish movies and videos on YouTube every day, though I could only understand very little. Eventually, this has become my candid routine every day. I feel immensely happy to learn such a beautiful international language which helps me take a step towards having a better connection with people.

(The author is a student in Odisha)

