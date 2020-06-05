Dammalapati Sai Krishna

05 June 2020 18:16 IST

I used to feel lonely when alone. Social media made me even more lonely because it brought up things I miss even though I didn’t want them. I was scared about the lockdown because I was afraid of this loneliness. But not anymore.

I transformed my time alone to experience solitude. I cultivated the habit of meditation that revealed and improved my emotional status consistently. I was amazed on the first day of meditation when I could sit for one hour all by myself. A week later, I started making time to be alone so I can embrace solitude. I needed no phone, Netflix or PubG to fill the void. I was self-sufficient.

I'm going to keep this habit even after the lockdown. Meditation made me befriend my mind and developed a symbiotic relationship between the both. I will cherish this.

The writer is a data journalist in Hyderabad