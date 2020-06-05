KeepTheHabit

Social media made me even more lonely

Dammalapati Sai Krishna

Dammalapati Sai Krishna  

I used to feel lonely when alone. Social media made me even more lonely because it brought up things I miss even though I didn’t want them. I was scared about the lockdown because I was afraid of this loneliness. But not anymore.

I transformed my time alone to experience solitude. I cultivated the habit of meditation that revealed and improved my emotional status consistently. I was amazed on the first day of meditation when I could sit for one hour all by myself. A week later, I started making time to be alone so I can embrace solitude. I needed no phone, Netflix or PubG to fill the void. I was self-sufficient.

I'm going to keep this habit even after the lockdown. Meditation made me befriend my mind and developed a symbiotic relationship between the both. I will cherish this.

The writer is a data journalist in Hyderabad

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative  
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 6:23:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/keepthehabit/social-media-made-me-even-more-lonely/article31758865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY