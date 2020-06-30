KeepTheHabit

Revival of a lost habit

Sajna Hameed.

Sajna Hameed.  

From my childhood, I was fond of improving my vocabulary, a trait inherited from my beloved parents. I learned to write articles with constant motivation from my father. As years rolled by, my perspective changed. Amidst my busy schedule, I ensured that I learnt a new word to add to my personal dictionary and scribbled to express my emotions and feelings. I got a sense of fulfilment and accomplishment after penning down my inner voice. This pandemic-triggered lockdown has helped me utilise my time for blogs, easing these days of heightened anxiety and stress. Completing a blog successfully gave me a sense of contentment. Penning down my mind in the form of exquisitely woven words is the rhythm of life. Writing helped me release a lot of stress that cropped up due to the confinement. I could restart my lost passion of penning down my voice and I will take this habit forward whether it rains or shines.

(The author is an educator)

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative

 
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 4:46:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/keepthehabit/revival-of-a-lost-habit/article31953270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY