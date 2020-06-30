Revival of a lost habit

From my childhood, I was fond of improving my vocabulary, a trait inherited from my beloved parents. I learned to write articles with constant motivation from my father. As years rolled by, my perspective changed. Amidst my busy schedule, I ensured that I learnt a new word to add to my personal dictionary and scribbled to express my emotions and feelings. I got a sense of fulfilment and accomplishment after penning down my inner voice. This pandemic-triggered lockdown has helped me utilise my time for blogs, easing these days of heightened anxiety and stress. Completing a blog successfully gave me a sense of contentment. Penning down my mind in the form of exquisitely woven words is the rhythm of life. Writing helped me release a lot of stress that cropped up due to the confinement. I could restart my lost passion of penning down my voice and I will take this habit forward whether it rains or shines.

(The author is an educator)