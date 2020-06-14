Rekindling the joy of reading

Parvathy Chandrasekhar

14 June 2020 09:11 IST

As a kid, I was an avid reader. From my daily dose of The Hindu to biweekly issues of Tinkle as well as books from Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, my nose was always inside a book. The older I became, the busier life got with trying to pursue my educational goals and navigating the responsibilities of a new job. As a side effect of growing up, my book choices too became limited and more serious.

After the lockdown, one evening, I felt blue and nothing seemed to cheer me up. As an only child, I was used to being alone and I wondered what I used to do back then. Memories of all the books that I read back then flooded me. I downloaded some of those books on my Kindle and was instantly transported to my happy place. I decided that I would keep this habit because when the world becomes too much from time to time, I can always find refuge in my happy place. I also took an online subscription with The Hindu because it was also an important part of my childhood. Though I miss the smell of the newspaper along with my morning coffee, it was still exciting to rediscover my favourite newspaper after so many years.

(The writer is a Commercial Manager in Germany)