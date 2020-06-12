No more a reckless consumerist

I came to visit my parents with just four pairs of clothes, small tubes of my favourite brand of moisturiser and deodorant in my bag and then the lockdown was imposed. It has been more than a month and I have survived on just four pairs of clothes and the tubes of moisturiser and deodorant are almost over.

In the pre-COVID-19 world, I would rush to the mall to stock this specific brand of moisturiser and deodorant and would mindlessly shop for clothes, always with the feeling that I don't have enough. But the lockdown got me into the habit of living content with less, and it is not even an inch as painful as I had imagined it to be. In fact, I feel happier and more content living with limited resources around me. I hope this lockdown teaches us the importance of sustainable living, enabling us to get into healthier and happier habits. I could finally break the chain of reckless consumerist behaviour from my side!

(The writer is a PhD Student in Ahmedabad)