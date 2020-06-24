My lockdown friend

One swift glide and swish! That’s how the crows snatched the bhaji from the hands of ignorant customers who stopped at the tea stall for a quick break. I had started enjoying this weird hobby of mine: staring at the crows, brilliantly adapted to the urban landscape, finding a meal by tricking the mighty human.

Then I happened to notice a crow, which would watch all the drama between the other crows and the customers and finally glide down to eat some leftovers from the dustbin. It was a scrawny little, handicapped crow; it had only one leg.

During the lockdown, I failed to find the tea stall teeming with customers and the watchful crows. It looked desolate save for the handicapped crow, which looked even more emaciated.

Suddenly, I stared at my hand. I was about to throw away a half bitten biscuit into the dustbin in my home. Instead I stepped out and placed the biscuit on my veranda. There! I have a new friend now. We have a quick chat over coffee in the evening every day!

(The author is an ex-banker from Kerala)