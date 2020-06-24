KeepTheHabit

My lockdown friend

Adarsh B. Pradeep

Adarsh B. Pradeep  

One swift glide and swish! That’s how the crows snatched the bhaji from the hands of ignorant customers who stopped at the tea stall for a quick break. I had started enjoying this weird hobby of mine: staring at the crows, brilliantly adapted to the urban landscape, finding a meal by tricking the mighty human.

Then I happened to notice a crow, which would watch all the drama between the other crows and the customers and finally glide down to eat some leftovers from the dustbin. It was a scrawny little, handicapped crow; it had only one leg.

During the lockdown, I failed to find the tea stall teeming with customers and the watchful crows. It looked desolate save for the handicapped crow, which looked even more emaciated.

Suddenly, I stared at my hand. I was about to throw away a half bitten biscuit into the dustbin in my home. Instead I stepped out and placed the biscuit on my veranda. There! I have a new friend now. We have a quick chat over coffee in the evening every day!

(The author is an ex-banker from Kerala)

