Moments of bliss

Well, one new habit that made me happy during this lockdown was going to my terrace every night at nine, with my earphones on for a walk. I'd even dance to some of my favourite, crazy Bollywood songs with no one watching me (or I hope at least). Since it’s summer, the skies are clear and I gaze the stars while listening to soothing songs like ‘Kun faya kun’ and many more. I've felt really connected with myself after a long time during these moments, away from the rush of home to college and back, assignments and exams. In fact, these blissful times are helpful in keeping me going in this monotonous lockdown, giving me time to introspect, or let's just say, sit with myself.

This habit makes me happy, and I don’t think I am going to stop even after the lockdown.

#KeepTheHabit

(The writer is a student in Ahmedabad)