Making newspaper envelopes

Ranu and Kabeer Gupta
Ranu Jain Gupta 24 June 2020 18:15 IST
Updated: 24 June 2020 18:37 IST

My son Kabeer Gupta is five years old. This lockdown has made him learn to value the little things in life. Sharing one of his learnings which has become a hobby – making newspaper envelopes.

He strictly says no to polythene bags and asks everyone to use paper bags. He is now raising funds for cancer patients by selling those newspaper bags and envelopes.

(The author is an Interenet Marketer in Madhya Pradesh)

