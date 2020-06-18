KeepTheHabit

'I make sure I smile at my neighbours'

K. Vishnu-Vardhan-Reddy

From the day we came onto our balconies and hailed our heroes together with applause, I always make sure I smile at my neighbours.

(The writer is a student in Hyderabad)

