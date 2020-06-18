KeepTheHabit

Lockdown transformed our lifestyles

V.N. Mukundarajan

This lockdown has transformed our lifestyles and attitudes in unanticipated and unimaginable ways. Cloistered at homeand deprived of opportunities to spend money on non-essential items, I discovered the significance of austerity and minimalism.

I realised that I have been buying more than necessary. This lockdown has taught me to prioritise needs over wants. After seeing the existential struggle waged by millions of people who lost livelihoods, I realised that I belonged to the privileged minority who did not have to worry about a roof over their heads or where their next meal would come from. I started counting my blessings and embraced a grateful mindset. I count on gratitude to rein in my acquisitive impulses and to open the doorway to empathy.

(The writer is a retired bank officer in Kerala)

