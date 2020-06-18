Lockdown transformed our lifestyles

This lockdown has transformed our lifestyles and attitudes in unanticipated and unimaginable ways. Cloistered at homeand deprived of opportunities to spend money on non-essential items, I discovered the significance of austerity and minimalism.

I realised that I have been buying more than necessary. This lockdown has taught me to prioritise needs over wants. After seeing the existential struggle waged by millions of people who lost livelihoods, I realised that I belonged to the privileged minority who did not have to worry about a roof over their heads or where their next meal would come from. I started counting my blessings and embraced a grateful mindset. I count on gratitude to rein in my acquisitive impulses and to open the doorway to empathy.

(The writer is a retired bank officer in Kerala)