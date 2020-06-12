Lockdown redefined my connection with people

This lockdown has redefined the way I connect with people.

There is an elderly couple staying next door. Their son unfortunately got stuck in Singapore when the lockdown was announced. I have not seen their dog since then. Heusually walks their pet dog every day. So, I decided to go to their house and ask if they needed help in walking their dog since their son was not around. They were really happy that I offered and they said they were thinking what could be done in the current scenario considering their age.

We have been neighbours for more than 5 years now. All we have shared were just greetings and smiles as we pass by. This is the very first time that we have truly connected with each other.