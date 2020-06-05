Letters of gratitude

I have been writing 'Thank You' letters – pen and paper style, addressing everyone I have met in my life in the last 4 years of college (at the rate of 6 per day). This includes friends, seniors, juniors, faculty members, office bearers, sanitation, hygiene and security personnel and many others.

I realised that we are the result of the choices we make, the people we meet and the experiences we share. Each human has a certain bandwidth to the number of meaningful relationships they can have, and the impactful actions they can take.

To fall in the sweet intersection of these varying interactions and to positively shape my outlook on life is a blessing I cannot and should not take for granted. Since my batch won't be having a conventional graduation ceremony, I decided to write over 500 gratitude letters over the span of the past 4-5 months, explaining in detail how each and everyone of them is valuable to my life and reinforcing the fact that their existence matters in this seemingly meaningless world where we fade away in a few decades.

The writer, who is an undergraduate engineering student in Ernakulam, wishes to remain anonymous.