Learning to be compassionate

05 June 2020 17:35 IST

How a pandemic has forced the writer to be more perceptive of people and his surroundings.

I've become more compassionate towards the people around me.

I used to skip sad and negative news as they emotionally affected me. Now, I understand that just because you turn your eyes away from such news it doesn’t change the reality out there.

I started reading up on socio-political issues around us and have also been discussing it with my peers (migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres just to reach home, long queues for food etc). I realise now what it means to be someone with little or no identity and how privileged I am to have the necessities to live by.

It makes me read, criticise and think about things happening around us – a habit that I'm definitely going to keep!