30 June 2020 17:15 IST

This period of lockdown has taught us the importance of family. Family is an integral part of our life. We have been so lost in our daily chores, office work and caught up in our hectic schedules that we forgot to spend time with the people who need us the most or whom we need in order to support and understand us whenever necessary. So, this lockdown has given us a purpose to cherish the moments with our family, work as a team in household chores, make delicious recipes and revive good old memories and create new ones. Cherishing the family is a meaningful habit which was lost in the worldly affairs.

(The author is a content creator in Punjab)

