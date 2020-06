Helping a bereaved man

Dr. Vidya Pratap

05 June 2020 17:03 IST

The new habit that made me happy this lockdown was to get essentials (milk, buns and fruits) for a senior citizen who lost his wife in February and is living alone. (The writer is a teacher in Manipal.) Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative