Finding time for friends

Sindhukush

Sindhukush  

I'm a 27-year-old IRS officer. I graduated from IIT Kanpur in 2014.

After graduating, all of my friends from college slowly got busy in their respective lives. As much as we had promised each other to keep in touch, in reality, the promise kept fading.

Thanks to this lockdown, we have been able to find some free time and catch up with the people with whom we shared the most wonderful phase of our lives. They are now in different cities and countries, doing different things – research, leading from a responsible role in a company, owning a startup or working for the government.

Amidst this, due to this lockdown, we have been able to find time to play online Ludo with each other. As silly as it sounds, it has helped us be in touch and has emerged as the central ‘agenda’ to converse regularly. It reminds us of the time when life was simpler and all we had were these friends and similar silly activities.

We hope to continue this even after the lockdown ends. Hope we don't get just too busy again!

(The writer is Assistant Commissioner, Central GST, Ministry of Finance, in Patna.)

