Defeating a habit

30 June 2020 17:15 IST

During this lockdown, I learnt to be with my family every day without leaving the house which I didn’t think was possible. I learnt to exercise every day. I always complain about not having holidays for two years and now I have a two-month break. During this time, I controlled myself from smoking. I found an article that said, if a person tried to control themselves from smoking for at least 21-days, they will able to defeat the habit and I did it. This is the biggest achievement for me.

Advertising

Advertising