Appreciating the inside and outside

I no longer frown at my cup of milk. The first sign of a habit I developed this lockdown. After facing cancelled and re-cancelled orders for grocery, a sense of gratefulness has sown its seeds in me. The seed has been germinating within me and will be a full-fledged plant by the end of this lockdown.I don't mute WhatsApp group conversations or dodge calls anymore. I value my social circles; I indulge in conversations and I listen. I listen with utmost attention, to stories apart from mine. I comfort and let myself be comforted through these stories.I miss my neighbour. I regret having made excuses to skip the morning walks my neighbour used to plan with me, from day one of our summer vacations. I miss having her over for a glass of Rasna after a long walk of gossips and laughter.

Locked into a box, in a dusty corner of my room, my books have finally found their way on my desk, on my couch, on my bed and beside my pillow. Half-written pieces on my laptop, saved in a folder hidden within a folder of a folder, have met their ends too.

In the last month, I have learnt to appreciate my family, friends, neighbours, acquaintances, my effort, and most importantly, myself. Of the many habits of mine that I want to let go of, this one, I will keep.

(The writer is a student in Bengaluru)