KeepTheHabit

Appreciating the inside and outside

Prachi Jaisinghani

Prachi Jaisinghani  

In the last month, I have learnt to appreciate my family, friends, neighbours, acquaintances, my effort, and most importantly, myself

I no longer frown at my cup of milk. The first sign of a habit I developed this lockdown. After facing cancelled and re-cancelled orders for grocery, a sense of gratefulness has sown its seeds in me. The seed has been germinating within me and will be a full-fledged plant by the end of this lockdown.I don't mute WhatsApp group conversations or dodge calls anymore. I value my social circles; I indulge in conversations and I listen. I listen with utmost attention, to stories apart from mine. I comfort and let myself be comforted through these stories.I miss my neighbour. I regret having made excuses to skip the morning walks my neighbour used to plan with me, from day one of our summer vacations. I miss having her over for a glass of Rasna after a long walk of gossips and laughter.

Locked into a box, in a dusty corner of my room, my books have finally found their way on my desk, on my couch, on my bed and beside my pillow. Half-written pieces on my laptop, saved in a folder hidden within a folder of a folder, have met their ends too.

In the last month, I have learnt to appreciate my family, friends, neighbours, acquaintances, my effort, and most importantly, myself. Of the many habits of mine that I want to let go of, this one, I will keep.

(The writer is a student in Bengaluru)

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative

 
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 5:31:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/keepthehabit/appreciating-the-inside-and-outside/article31860625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY